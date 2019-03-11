Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Litzman questioned again by police
Eli Senyor|Published:  03.11.19 , 18:54
Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was questioned by the police regarding an undisclosed matter on Monday.

 

This is the second time the deputy minister is being questioned; a month ago, Litzman was investigated on suspicion he used his position and authority to sabotage the extradition to Australia of a Jewish teacher suspected of pedophilia.

 

Litzman is suspected of lying about the condition of Malka Leifer, a former principal of the Adass Israel School, an ultra-orthodox Jewish girls' school in Melbourne, who was charged with 74 sexual offenses she allegedly committed against three sisters between 2001 and 2008.

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 03.11.19, 18:54

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.