Litzman questioned again by police

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was questioned by the police regarding an undisclosed matter on Monday.
This is the second time the deputy minister is being questioned; a month ago, Litzman was investigated on suspicion he used his position and authority to sabotage the extradition to Australia of a Jewish teacher suspected of pedophilia.
Litzman is suspected of lying about the condition of Malka Leifer, a former principal of the Adass Israel School, an ultra-orthodox Jewish girls' school in Melbourne, who was charged with 74 sexual offenses she allegedly committed against three sisters between 2001 and 2008.