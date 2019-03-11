Boeing 737 MAX 8 airworthy, but will act on any safety concerns

The United States will tell international carriers later Monday that the agency believes the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is airworthy but officials emphasized they will "take immediate action" if regulators identify any safety issue following Sunday's fatal crash in Ethiopia.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Monday the Federal Aviation Administration would issue a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community, or CANIC, for Boeing 737 MAX 8 operators at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT).
"If the FAA identifies an issue that affects safety, the department will take immediate and appropriate action," Chao told reporters. "I want people to be assured that we take these incidents, these accidents very seriously."
Boeing Co did not immediately comment Monday.