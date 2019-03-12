Temple Mount to be reopened on Wednesday morning

The Israel Police announced that the Temple Mount site, to which security forces closed all entrances and exits to earlier Tuesday, will be reopened on Wednesday morning.

The holy site was closed after a Border Policewoman was lightly wounded when a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a police station in the

Police forces sealed all entrances and exits in search of perpetrators, which sparked violent clashes at the scene. Two Palestinian men were arrested following the search under the suspicion they threw the Molotov cocktail that injured the Border Policewoman, and will be brought to a remand extant ion hearing on Wednesday morning.