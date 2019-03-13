Trial openings set in Las Vegas Sands lawsuit worth millions

LAS VEGAS -- Hundreds of millions of dollars will be at stake in a Nevada courtroom when attorneys for a Hong Kong businessman tell a jury on Wednesday that Las Vegas Sands owes him hundreds of millions of dollars for helping the company open its first resort in Macau 15 years ago.

Richard Suen argues in court papers that he and his business, Round Square Co., are due at least $328 million for introducing company executives to Chinese officials.

Sands puts the amount at $1 million, after losing two previous trials arguing that Suen should get nothing.

Opening statements from both sides in Las Vegas will outline the breach-of-contract case that Clark County District Court Judge Rob Bare has told jurors could take seven weeks.

Sands founder Sheldon Adelson isn't expected to testify for health reasons, but the jury is expected to see video-recorded prior testimony from the casino mogul.

The company has said the 85-year-old billionaire board chairman, CEO and Republican national party donor is receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has not been at the company's Las Vegas offices for more than two months.