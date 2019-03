EU parliament calls for freeze on Turkey's membership talks

STRASBOURG - The European Union should formally suspend Turkey's negotiations to join the bloc, EU lawmakers said on Wednesday in a symbolic rebuke of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who Western governments accuse of widespread abuses of human rights.

Forging a common European Parliament position on Turkey's long-stalled EU bid, lawmakers voted 370 in favour and 109 against, with 143 abstentions, for an official freeze of the membership process, which would jeopardise some EU funding.

EU governments have the final say in any suspension.

"Sitting in a cell for 17 months without knowing what you are being accused of, that is reality in today's Turkey," Kati Piri, a Dutch

She accused Erdogan of a "witchhunt against his critics", referring to what the EU says is a crackdown on dissidents, the collapse of an independent judiciary and a turn towards authoritarianism that are incompatible with the bloc's values of democracy and freedom of speech.

Ankara dismissed the vote as meaningless. Turkish ruling AK Party spokesman Omer Celik called it "worthless, invalid and disreputable".