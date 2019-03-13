UK lawmakers back proposal to take 'no deal' Brexit off the table

LONDON - Britain's parliament on Wednesday backed a proposal for Prime Minister Theresa May to completely rule out a 'no deal' Brexit, something she has said was impossible to do.

Lawmakers voted by 321 to 278 for to an amended government motion on no deal. Parliament had earlier passed an amendment that hardened the government's original motion.

The government had said it wants to win approval for a deal to leave the EU but that in law, the default position was to leave without one if no agreement had been reached by March 29.