Brazil's right-wing government puts gag order on environment agency
Reuters|Published:  03.14.19 , 08:41
Brazil's right-wing government has ordered environmental enforcement agency Ibama not to respond to requests from the media, stoking fears that President Jair Bolsonaro may be rolling back environmental protections out of the public eye.

 

Bolsonaro assumed office on Jan. 1 after pledging on the campaign trail to curb environmental fines, a key tool employed by Ibama to enforce its regulations. He has also floated the idea of pulling Brazil out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

 

Activists and non-governmental organizations fear the moves could drive up deforestation and other environmental destruction.

 


