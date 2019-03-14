Channels
UK lawmakers set for another big Brexit vote
AP|Published:  03.14.19 , 11:23
British lawmakers are set to vote on whether to delay Britain's departure from the European Union as Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to overcome further erosion of her authority.

 

The vote later Thursday comes a day after chaotic scenes in the House of Commons, when lawmakers voted to rule out leaving the EU without a deal. Over a dozen government ministers abstained rather than support May's bid to preserve the no-deal option.

 

May now plans to make a third attempt to get lawmakers to support her Brexit deal.

 


