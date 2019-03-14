Channels
Hate crimes unit investigates Ginsburg poster graffiti
AP|Published:  03.14.19 , 14:28

NEW YORK -- New York Police Department's hate crimes unit is investigating after a poster of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was defaced with an anti-Semitic image and language.

 

WNBC says a straphanger tweeted a photo of the defaced poster on a Brooklyn subway platform to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and police.

 

On the poster, the word "DIE" was written over the justice's forehead and "JEW" was over her glasses. There was a swastika over her mouth.

 

The NYPD said on Twitter: "There is no room for hate in NYC."

 

Subway officials say the graffiti had been removed.

 

The poster advertises a book about Ginsburg.

 


