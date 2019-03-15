World saddened and angered by New Zealand mosque attacks

Leaders around the world expressed disgust and sorrow at the killing of 49 people in New Zealand mosques on Friday, and some also expressed anger at what they described as the demonisation of Muslims that fuelled such attacks.
Western leaders from Donald Trump to Angela Merkel expressed solidarity with the people of New Zealand, deploring what the White House
called a "vicious act of hate". The response from some Muslim countries went further, blaming politicians and the media for stoking that hatred.
"I blame these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 (where) 1.3 billion Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror," Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on social media.