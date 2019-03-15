Funerals begin for New Zealand mosque shootings victims, suspect to appear in court

N ew Zealand began to bury its dead on Saturday, a day after at least one gunman attacked worshippers in two mosques, killing 49 and injuring 42 others in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a terrorist attack.
The gunman broadcast footage of the attack on one mosque in the city of Christchurch on social media. A "manifesto" was also posted online, denouncing immigrants and calling them "invaders".
The video footage, posted live online as the attack unfolded, showed a man driving to the mosque, entering it and shooting randomly at people inside.
Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay huddled on the floor, the video showed. Reuters was unable to confirm the authenticity of the footage.
Police said three people were in custody including one man in his late 20s who had been charged with murder. He will appear in court on Saturday. Police have identified none of the suspects.