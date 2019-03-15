Channels
Trump says he does not see white nationalism rising
Reuters|Published:  03.15.19 , 23:16
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he does not see a rise in white nationalism but it may be an issue in New Zealand, where a gunman who is believed to espouse those views killed 49 people at two mosques.

 

Asked by a reporter if he sees an increase in white nationalism, Trump said: "I don't really. I think itâ€™s a small group of people."

 

Trump also said he had not seen a manifesto in which the suspected gunman denounced immigrants and praised Trump as "a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."

 


