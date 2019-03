Hundreds of students and others milled in front of the U.S. Capitol, holding signs saying "I Want You To Panic," ''Time is Ticking" and "It's Our Future."

"Borders, languages and religions do not separate us," eight-year-old Havana Chapman-Edwards, who calls herself the tiny diplomat, said at the Capitol. "Today we are telling the truth and we do not take no for an answer."

Chapman-Edwards and other speakers in Washington spoke while standing behind a banner that read "We don't want to die."