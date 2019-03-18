Channels
UN rights expert: Israel depriving Palestinians of clean water
Reuters|Published:  03.18.19 , 13:18
Israel is depriving millions of Palestinians of access to a regular supply of clean water while stripping their land of minerals "in an apparent act of pillage", a United Nations human rights investigator said on Monday.

 

Michael Lynk, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, said that Israel "continues full-steam with settlement expansion" in the West Bank, which the United Nations and many countries deem illegal. There are some 20-25,000 new settlers a year, he said.

 


