MK demands urgent Knesset debate on Gantz phone hacking

Likud MK Amir Ohana on Tuesday requested that the head of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Avi Dichter, convene an urgent meeting to discuss reports of Iranian hacking into the cell phone of one of the leaders of the Blue and White party, Beny Gantz.

"This is the first case in Israel's history when an enemy country has sensitive information on a candidate for the office of prime minister," Ohana said.

Gantz’s office confirmed last week that the former military chief, who has been campaigning on his security credentials in a bid to end Benjamin Netanyahu’s decade-long rule, was the target of an Iranian hacking attack several months ago.