Iran vows to control prices, boost production despite U.S. sanctions

Iranian leaders vowed on Thursday to control soaring prices, bring stability to the national currency and create jobs as the nation marked the end of a year of economic crisis fueled by renewed U.S. sanctions.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a new year speech that the Islamic Republic successfully resisted the U.S. sanctions,
and called on the government to boost national production to face enemy pressures.
"In the face of severe, and according to them unprecedented, sanctions from America and Europe, the Iranian people showed a strong and powerful reaction both in the field of politics and economy," Khamenei said in a pre-recorded speech broadcast on state television.