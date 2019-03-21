U.S.-backed force denies report of Islamic State's final defeat

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied a report on Thursday that all of Islamic State's final enclave has been captured after a Kurdish media outlet said the jihadist group had been finally defeated there.
"Combing continues in the Baghouz camp and there is no truth (to the report) about the complete liberation of the village," an SDF media official said, quoting the commanders of the offensive.
Earlier, Hawar News reported the SDF had "liberated all of Baghouz from the Daesh mercenaries" and with that the campaign had "ended with the defeat of Daesh and the victory of the SDF", quoting its correspondents.
Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.