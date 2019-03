Afghan officials: 5 killed in blasts at Kabul Shiite shrine

A string of explosions struck near a Shiite shrine and cemetery in Kabul as people gathered there on Thursday morning to mark the holiday of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, leaving at least five dead and as many as 20 wounded, Afghan officials said.

The police's initial investigation indicated that three explosive devises had been remotely detonated, setting off the successive blasts, according to the Interior Ministry's spokesman Nasrat Rahim.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but the Islamic State affiliate that has taken root in Afghanistan has targeted

Kabul's Emergency Services director Mohammad Asim said two children were among the wounded in the blasts. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.