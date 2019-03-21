Jordanian king vows to protect Jerusalem holy sites

Jordan's King Abdullah II is vowing to keep protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, calling it a "red line" for his country.
Abdullah said Wednesday, during a visit to the Zarqa governorate outside Amman, that he's under pressure to alter his country's historic role as custodian of the Jerusalem holy sites but that he wouldn't. Abdullah says: "I will never change my position toward Jerusalem in my life." He added that "all my people are with me." He did not specify what kind of pressure he was encountering.