UK Labour chief Corbyn seeks Brexit majority

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is focused on finding a majority in Parliament to pass a Brexit divorce deal.
Corbyn is in Brussels for meetings with EU officials and chief negotiator Michel Barnier, the same day that British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a summit for leaders of the 28-nation bloc.
With Brexit eight days away on March 29, May is seeking a delay until June 30. The EU says that is conditional on getting a deal approved
by Parliament. Corbyn says there is no majority for May's Brexit deal, which has been rejected by British lawmakers twice.
He is trying to build a majority in Parliament for Labour's alternative, which calls for a close post-Brexit relationship between Britain and the EU. Corbyn said "we can constrict a majority that will prevent crashing out, and all the chaos that will result from crashing out."