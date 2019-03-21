Trump: Time for US to fully recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan

It is time for the US to "fully recognize" Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights, US President Donald Trump said Thursday in a twitter message that coinfirmed a shift in American foreign policy that has been hinted at for several weeks.

"After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s (s)overeignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!" Trump posted, as his secretary of state Mike Pompeo prepared to deliver a joint address from Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.