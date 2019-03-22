From Israel, Pompeo arrives in Beirut for two-day meetings

BEIRUT -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Lebanon, the last leg of a Mideast tour that took him to Kuwait and Israel.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet with a host of Lebanese officials, including allies of the Iran-backed Hezbollah during the two-day visit, his first as secretary of state.

Pompeo hopes to step up pressure on the Shiite militant group, but could face resistance even from America's local allies, who fear that pushing too hard could spark a backlash and endanger the tiny country's fragile peace.

Pompeo's plane arrived on Friday travelling through the Cypriot airspace, as Lebanon, which is technically in a state of war with Israel, bans direct flights from Israel.