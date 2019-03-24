Lapid: Netanyahu lying about sale of submarines to Egypt

Blue and White party no. 2 Yair Lapid on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for contradicting himself over his decision to authorize the sale of German submarines to Egypt without informing senior members of Israel's security forces.

"Netanyahu says it is confidential, but how is it that the Egyptians and the Germans as well as Yitzhak Molcho, who has no formal position, all have access to confidential information that even the IDF Chief of Staff and the defense minister did not have access to," Lapid said in an interview with Ynet.

"Netanyahu was asked time after time and said that he did not authorize the sale, and all of sudden under pressure and out of confusion he admits it."

Lapid was referring to an interview that Netanyahu gave Saturday night, in which he said that the reasons for approving the sale to Egypt were state secrets known only "to a handful of people."