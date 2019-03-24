Katz: Trump to sign Golan sovereignty decree on Monday

Donald Trump will on Monday sign a decree recognizing Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights while hosting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, acting foreign minister Yisrael Katz said.
A senior U.S. official said last week that the Trump administration was preparing an official document to codify support for Israel's
control of the strategic plateau that it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981.
"Tomorrow, President Trump, in the presence of PM Netanyahu, will sign a decree recognising Israel's sovereignty on the Golan. Israel-US ties are closer than ever," Katz tweeted in Hebrew.