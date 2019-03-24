DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016

WASHINGTON --The Justice Department said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller also investigated whether Trump obstructed justice, but did not come to a definitive answer, Attorney General William Barr said in a letter to Congress summarizing Mueller's report.

But the special counsel "does not exonerate" Trump of obstructing justice, Barr said.

Barr released a four-page summary of Mueller's report Sunday afternoon. Mueller wrapped up his investigation on Friday, bringing to a close a probe that has shadowed Trump for nearly two years.