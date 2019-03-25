Mueller says no collusion, Barr says no obstruction

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has concluded that nobody associated with President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or knowingly coordinated" with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, and US Attorney General William Barr says he does not see enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.
But that does not necessarily mean Trump is in the clear - he still faces multiple investigations into his business and other aspects of his political campaign, and Democrats are launching a wave of probes from Capitol Hill.