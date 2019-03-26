Channels
Trump administration wants all of 'Obamacare' struck down
AP|Published:  03.26.19 , 15:44
The Trump administration says it wants the entire Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare," struck down.

 

In a filing Monday with a federal appeals court in New Orleans, the administration said the entire law should be struck as unconstitutional. It's rare for the Justice Department to decline to defend a federal law.

 

Previously, President Donald Trump's administration had called only for parts of the law to go.

 

Millions of people benefit from the ACA's taxpayer-subsidized private insurance plans, but enrollment is declining.

 

The Justice Department is expected to elaborate on its position in a brief. In a letter, it said the appeals court should affirm a December decision by a federal judge in Texas. The judge ruled that Congress' elimination of penalties for not buying health insurance rendered the law unconstitutional.

 


