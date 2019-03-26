'Second disaster' warned in Mozambique as cholera a concern

Relief operations pressed into rural Mozambique where an unknown number of people remain without aid more than 10 days after a cyclone ripped across the country, while the World Health Organization warned of a "second disaster" if disease breaks out.
The United Nations said some 1.8 million people there need urgent help after Cyclone Idai, and it made an emergency appeal for $282 million for the next three months.
The death toll remained at least 761 in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and authorities have warned it is "very preliminary." More bodies
will be found as floodwaters drain away.
Emergency responders raced to contain deadly diseases such as cholera, which authorities have guaranteed will break out as more than a quarter-million displaced people shelter in camps with little or no clear water and sanitation. Many wells were contaminated by the floods.