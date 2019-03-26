Yemenis rally in Sanaa to mark anniversary of war

Yemenis held a mass rally in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.
It was a show of support for the Iran-aligned Houthi movement as the United Nations pushes ahead with tough talks with the group and the Saudi-backed government to find a political solution to the conflict.
The Houthis have controlled the capital and Yemen's largest populated areas since 2014 when they ousted the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Men, women and children marched, waving the red, white and black national colours, and chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition against the Houthis, and the United States which backs it.