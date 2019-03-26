Nasrallah slams US recognition of Israeli rule on Golan

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah called the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights as a violation of the international consensus on the issue, the Walla news website reports.

Donald Trump's "decision defies all international resolutions and the international consensus," Nasrallah said in his first reaction to Monday's move by the US president. "The Golan is occupied Syrian territory."

The Hebzollah leader also said that the US declaration was "a blow to the peace process in the region, which is based on land for peace."