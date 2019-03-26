Prosecutors drop criminal charges against Jussie Smollett

Prosecutors on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett, the "Empire" actor who was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago, his attorneys said.
Smollett's attorneys said his record had "been wiped clean" of the 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was assaulted
by two men. The actor insisted that he had "been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one."
"I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I was being accused of," he told reporters after a court hearing. He thanked the state of Illinois "for attempting to do what's right."