Syrians protest Trump's decision on Golan Heights

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Thousands of Syrians gathered Tuesday in different cities to protest President Donald Trump's formal recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, a move that was widely criticized across the Arab and Muslim world, including by U.S. allies.

Syria's State news agency SANA posted photographs of a march in the southern city of Sweida on Tuesday, in which men and women carried

Protests were also held in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest, Homs and Hama in the center, and Hassakeh in the northeast. Syrian state TV aired live interviews from the southern village of Ein el-Tinneh with the Israeli-occupied part of the Golan in the background.

Mona Ibrahim, a civil servant, said in Damascus that the Golan "will return to Syria no matter how long it takes. Trump's decision is worthless."

Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, reversing more than a half-century of U.S. policy in the Middle East.