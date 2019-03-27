Channels
India says it successfully test-fires anti-satellite weapon
AP|Published:  03.27.19 , 10:44
India says it has successfully test-fired an anti-satellite weapon in an unexpected announcement just weeks before a general election.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address broadcast live Wednesday that Indian scientists had earlier destroyed a low earth orbit satellite with a missile, demonstrating India's capacity as a "space power" alongside the U.S., Russia and China.

 

The announcement is Modi's latest bid to flex India's military muscle as his party seeks to retain power in polls beginning April 11.

 


