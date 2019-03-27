Mozambique confirms first cholera cases in wake of cyclone

Mozambique said on Wednesday five cases of cholera had been confirmed around the badly damaged port city of Beira after a powerful cyclone killed more than 700 people across a swathe of southern Africa.
Cyclone Idai smashed into Mozambique around midnight on March 14 before tearing through neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and wrecking an area of 3,000 sq km (1,200 sq miles).
The relief focus has increasingly turned to preventing or containing what many believe will be inevitable outbreaks of diseases like malaria and cholera.
"We did the lab tests and can confirm that these five people tested positive for cholera," Ussein Isse, a senior Mozambican health official, told reporters. "It will spread. When you have one case, you have to expect more cases in the community."