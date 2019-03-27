Channels
Hamas leader: Resistance said its piece and Israel got the message
Elior Levy|Published:  03.27.19 , 15:27

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh apparently signalled his group's readiness to end the current round of fighting with Israel on Wednesday, but indicated that the protests planned for Saturday will go ahead.

 

"The resistance said its piece and Israel got the message. I congratulate everyone who helped end the Zionist arrogance in the Gaza Strip," he said. "We will restore the leadership's headquarters, which is a symbol of steadfastness and heroism. I call on all the Palestinian people... to go out on Land Day and participate in the million man marches."

 


