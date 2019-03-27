U.N. Security Council to meet over U.S. Golan Heights decision

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council will meet later on Wednesday, at the request of Syria, over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981 in a move the U.N. Security Council declared "null and void and without international legal effect."

In a letter to the 15-member Security Council requesting a meeting, Syria described the U.S. decision as a "flagrant violation" of Security Council resolutions.

Trump, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking over his shoulder during a visit to Washington, on Monday signed a proclamation officially granting U.S. recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.