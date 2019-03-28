Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

US begins organ transplants from living donors who have HIV
AP|Published:  03.28.19 , 17:10
Surgeons in Baltimore have performed what's thought to be the first kidney transplant from a living donor with HIV, a long-awaited milestone.

 

Nina Martinez, a 35-year-old from Atlanta, traveled to Johns Hopkins University to donate to an HIV-positive stranger. She says she wanted to make a difference in someone else's life and counter stigma surrounding HIV infection.

 

Doctors only recent began transplanting organs from deceased donors who had HIV into HIV-positive recipients. Hopkins says it's time to
try HIV-positive living donation because newer HIV treatments are less likely to harm a donor's remaining kidney.

 

Hopkins says donor and recipient are recovering well. Experts say if more HIV-positive patients had a living donor, it could free up space on the nation's transplant waiting list.

 


פרסום ראשון: 03.28.19, 17:10
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.