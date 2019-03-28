Truck slams into crowd on highway in Guatemala; 18 dead

A large truck slammed into a crowd gathered on a dark highway in western Guatemala, killing 18 people and leaving bodies scattered on the roadway, firefighters said Thursday.
Health Minister Carlos Soto said that 18 others, including children, were injured and taken to hospitals around the municipality of Nahuala, in Solola province.
Local fire department spokesman Cecilio Chacaj said people were apparently gathered on the highway after a person was killed in a separate accident, when the semi-trailer plowed into them late Wednesday.