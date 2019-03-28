Chicago Mayor: Smollett should pay for investigation

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the city plans to try to recoup the money it spent on the Jussie Smollett investigation from the "Empire" actor himself.
Emanuel spoke Thursday on WGN radio, saying the Chicago Police Department is figuring out how much money it spent investigating Smollett's allegation that he was the victim of a racial and homophobic attack.
The mayor says once city attorneys finalize the number, the city will contact Smollett and his attorneys.
Prosecutors offered little explanation and infuriated Chicago's police chief and mayor when they dropped felony charges that alleged Smollett made a false police report.
Prosecutors still insist the actor faked the attack. Smollett says the attack was real.