A fire swept through a high-rise office building in Bangladesh's capital on Thursday, killing at least 19 people and injuring about 70 others, officials said. The blaze trapped many people inside the building, with some shouting for help from windows on the building's upper floors and from the roof.

At least one person fell to the ground while trying to climb down the building.

Fire officials said after battling the blaze for several hours that most people inside had been rescued.