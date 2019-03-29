Arab summit in Tunisia to unite on Golan but rifts remain

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Arab leaders meeting in Tunisia on Sunday hope to project unified opposition to the Trump administration's acceptance of Israeli control over the Golan Heights and Jerusalem, but as with past Arab League summits, the gathering is likely to expose their own bitter rivalries.

Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are likely to tone down any statement of condemnation, eager to maintain

Affirming the international consensus that the Golan is occupied Syrian land would only further highlight Syria's absence from the Arab League, from which it was expelled in the early days of the uprising against President Bashar Assad. Some Arab leaders think Syria -- a founding member -- should be readmitted. Others, like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have spent years supporting the insurgency.