Asia should be aware of Iran's tactics to evade oil sanctions - U.S.

SINGAPORE - The United States is keen to see that Malaysia, Singapore and others are fully aware of illicit Iranian oil shipments and the tactics Iran uses to evade sanctions, a top U.S. sanctions official said on Friday.

Sigal Mandelker, under-secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, told reporters in Singapore the United States had placed additional "intense pressure" on Iran this week.

"It's very important that these countries have important visibility into the different ways the Iranian regime uses to deceive the international community in connection with shipment of oil," she said, referring to her talks in Singapore and Malaysia.

She said would stress the inherent risks in dealing with Iran in meetings over coming days with government officials in Malaysia, Singapore and India.