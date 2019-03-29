UK lawmakers reject government's Brexit deal

LONDON -- U.K. lawmakers on Friday rejected the government's divorce deal with the European Union for a third time, leaving Britain just two weeks to decide between a long delay to Brexit and an abrupt no-deal departure from the bloc.

Lawmakers in Britain's House of Commons voted 286-344 against the withdrawal agreement struck between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU, rebuffing her plea to "put aside self and party" and "accept the responsibility given to us by the British people" to deliver Brexit.

A visibly frustrated May said the vote had "grave" implications.

"The legal default now is that the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on 12 April -- in just 14 days' time," she said. "This is not enough time to agree, legislate for and ratify a deal, and yet the House has been clear it will not permit leaving without a deal. And so we will have to agree an alternative way forward."