Turkey's Erdogan says he plans to change Hagia Sophia's title from museum to mosque

ISTANBUL - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Istanbul's Hagia Sophia should be re-titled as a mosque instead of a museum after Sunday's elections, but did not say whether the status of the landmark site would be changed.

Hagia Sophia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was the foremost cathedral in Christendom for 900 years before becoming one of Islam's greatest mosques for 500 years until 1935, when it was converted to a museum.

In 2014, amid rumours of a possible change, senior Erdogan adviser Ibrahim Kalin said there were no plans to alter the monument's status.

In the lead-up to local elections on Sunday, Erdogan has appealed to religious sentiments to drum up support for his party, invoking the New Zealand mosque killings as examples of the threats faced by Turkey, and Islam.