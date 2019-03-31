Arab leaders meet in Tunisia with eye on Trump's Golan move

Arab leaders are meeting in Tunisia's capital Sunday hoping to project unified opposition to Donald Trump's recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Arab League spokesman Mahmoud Afifi says the 22-member bloc will aim to issue a proclamation affirming the international consensus that the Golan is occupied Syrian land.

The annual gathering will also look into readmitting Syria's membership in the Arab League, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Saudi Arabia-Iran rivalry and the war in Yemen.