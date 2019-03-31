Algerian authorities expel Reuters journalist

TUNIS - Algerian authorities expelled Reuters journalist Tarek Amara on Sunday, after he was arrested for covering a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, a Reuters spokesman said.

Amara, a Tunisian national, was detained on Saturday after an official source denied a Reuters report stating that about one million people participated in a large anti-government protest on March 29 in which Algerians urged Bouteflika and his inner circle to step down.

The official, who declined to be identified, did not elaborate on the size of the demonstration.

Reuters has been unable to reach officials at the foreign or communications ministries to comment on Amara's arrest.

A spokesman for the news agency said Reuters stands by its coverage.