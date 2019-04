Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) said on Monday it expected to shift the outcome of local elections in Ankara in their favour through its appeals, after the main opposition won control of the capital in Sunday's mayoral elections.

Erdogan suffered stunning setbacks in local elections as his AKP lost control of Ankara for the first time since the party's founding in 2001, and was on course to lose the biggest prize of all, Istanbul.