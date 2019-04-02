Egyptian official says province to ban single use plastics

An Egyptian province on the Red Sea will impose a ban on disposable plastics, prohibiting everything from single use straws to plastic bags in an effort to fight pollution and protect the environment, its governor said Tuesday.
The ban will apply to restaurants, supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and on cruise ships that dock off the shores of this province, called Red Sea. It will also apply to the hotels in Hurghada, the provincial capital, and elsewhere in the province.
Plastic spoons, forks and knives, cups and dishes will also be among the banned items.
"It's a fight against the sea of plastic that people carelessly discard," Gov. Ahmed Abdallah told The Associated Press. "And it all ends up in the Red Sea."