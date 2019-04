Benny Gantz slams his political rival Benjamin Netanyahu for sharing the stage at a press conference with a far-right activist who has previously expressed support for racist rabbi Meir Kahane.

"No Kahanist has ever been (on such a stage) until Netanyahu made him the face of his premiership," Gantz says in a statement to Ynet.

"There is a danger that he will turn into Erdogan," the Blue and White chairman adds, referring to the Turkish president with autocratic leanings.