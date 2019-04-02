Iran says US sanctions impede flood rescue operations

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's foreign minister says sanctions imposed by the Trump administration last year have hampered rescue efforts in flood-stricken areas of the country, where nearly 60 people have died since mid-March, while the U.S. blamed the disaster on the Iranian government's own "mismanagement."

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted late Monday that America's "maximum pressure" policy on Iran "is impeding aid efforts by #IranianRedCrescent to all communities devastated by unprecedented floods."

He said the sanctions have prevented Iran from acquiring badly needed equipment, including relief helicopters. "This isn't just economic

U.S. President Donald Trump restored crippling sanctions on Iran last year after withdrawing from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The sanctions have worsened an economic crisis that has ignited sporadic anti-government protests over the past year.